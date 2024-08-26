Royal family breaks silence as King Charles, Prince Harry reunion looms

Royal Family has shared a new message amid reports of peace talks between King Charles and Prince Harry.

The Firm has paid a special tribute to a key royal figure on his big day after the King reportedly drew comfort from the guidance of spiritual leaders to cope with the crisis.

Buckingham Palace has shared a special birthday tribute to the Duke of Gloucester as the first cousin of the late Queen turned 80 on Monday.

Turning to X (formerly known as Twitter), the royal family shared a picture of Prince Richard with a message: "Wishing the Duke of Gloucester a very happy 80th birthday!"

Richard stepped up to royal duty after tragic plane crash death of his older brother - the dashing Prince William - in a plane crash in 1972.

It comes amid reports that Charles has taken "spiritual nourishment" from his discussions with religious leaders and is now more open to the idea of a reunion with his estranged son Harry, who relocated to the US in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

On the other hands, Kate Middleton has also delighted fans with her surprising outing with William and George while enjoying summer break with the royal family in the iconic Scottish royal residence, Balmoral Castle.