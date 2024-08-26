Kate Middleton reclaims spotlight from Meghan Markle with power move

Kate Middleton appeared to send a stern message to Meghan Markle following accusations that the Duchess had overshadowed the Princess during a tour of Colombia.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales was photographed in a positive mood with Prince William and Prince George as the royal family attended a service at Crathie Church on the Balmoral Estate.

The future Queen of England seemingly showed the Sussexes that she will be leading the royal family alongside her husband despite her health condition.

While analysing her inner feelings, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror, "Kate looks chatty and animated here and as she turns her head to speak her brows are raised."

The expert claimed that Catherine looked "relaxed" and unbothered by Prince Harry and Meghan's recent actions during a ride with the Prince of Wales.

She added, "But there is one even stronger sign of authentic, relaxed happiness. We can see her teeth gleaming in a smile that is mirrored by William’s smile as they drive to church."

Moreover, Judi revealed that the viral photo of Kate, where her dimple was visible, "suggests she’s truly enjoying the outing as well as the company in the car. The hat with its feather gives a jaunty look too, making Kate look positive and upbeat here."