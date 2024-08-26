Diablo Cody hints at collaborating with Jennifer Aniston for 9 to 5 reboot

Diablo Cody teases Jennifer Aniston for upcoming 9 to 5 reboot

Diablo Cody has recently hinted at collaborating with Jennifer Aniston for their upcoming 9 to 5 reboot.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, Cody said, “Jennifer Aniston is just the coolest girl in the world, right?”

“She can make anything happen. She's incredibly powerful. And she's gorgeous and she's cool,” remarked the 46-year-old.

Cody told the outlet, “They were looking for a writer, and I heard about it, and I really move on things.”

“I thought, ‘If I don't do this, I'm going to regret it.’ And that's always the sign. I think to myself, ‘Would I be viciously jealous of the person who took this job if I didn't take it?’ If the answer is yes, I have to do it,” explained the American movie producer

The Oscar-winning Juno screenwriter added, “It’s definitely a pinch-me moment to be collaborating with” Jennifer and Kristin Hahn, who hired her as the movie’s screenwriter because of Cody’s “love” for the original movie.

“It helps when people know that you're passionate about it and that you're not just a hired gun,” stated the 46-year-old.

Elaborating on why she’s invested in a story of women in the workplace, Cody mentioned, “Many years ago was a corporate 9 to 5 girly.”

“So, I've been in that world. I worked in an ad agency. So, I had to call upon that era in my life to write,” noted Cody.

She disclosed a “good reboot should break new ground,” as it must “pay homage to the material”.

“I'm not really supposed to talk about this that much,” remarked the writer.

Cody mentioned, “But the original movie was kind of a battle-of-the-sexes type scenario.”

“Whereas now I feel like most of the conflict in the workplace is generational: how Gen Z works versus people that have maybe been in the office for decades,” she added.