Selena Gomez's hidden strength revealed by 'Only Murders in the Building' costar

Selena Gomez amuses Only Murders in the Building costars with hidden strengths

Steve Martin, star of Only Murders in the Building, is opening up about his co-star Selena Gomez's evolution over the past four years.

During an exclusive interview with E! News at the Los Angeles premiere of Only Murders in the Building on Thursday, August 22, Martin raved about the Love On hitmaker's character growth.

The comedian said, "When we first met Selena, she was already self-possessed and dignified and sophisticated."

"So, if anything, we've just seen that creep up a little bit, as it should with maturity."

"But he she was already there—a real person we admired and respected," he further added.

Selena also expressed her gratitude and admiration for the team, saying she felt fortunate to be around individuals who approach life with joy.

She told the outlet in the joint interview, "It's just been a joy to have people I can look up to and just be reminded that life is good."

The former Disney star, who has been dating music producer Benny Blanco since July 2023, showed up at the event without wearing her engagement ring despite rumours of their engagement.

This sparked a frenzy among her fans, who had speculated that the couple was planning to tie the knot soon.