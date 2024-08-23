Jamie Lee Curtis wittily retorts at 'Freakier Friday' paparazzi intrusion

Jamie Lee Curtis sarcastically addresses the paparazzi intrusion during 'Freakier Friday' creative process

Jamie Lee Curtis reacted to Freakier Friday paparazzi intrusion like a protective mother.

In a move to slam the paparazzi for taking candid shots of her and co-star Lindsay Lohan during the filming for the Freaky Friday sequel, Curtis took to Instagram on Thursday, August 22, expressing her disappointment.

"OK. Because other outlets have posted it, I am going to take advantage of the intrusion of a paparazzi picture into the creative process of filmmaking," she began in the caption of the photo that is making rounds on social media.

"We have tried so hard to keep our story a secret and private until it's time for release but once in a while, an image comes out, and it doesn't tell you anything about the story or about what's going on with the characters," she continued.

"But it does show the joy and fun that we had making #FREAKIERFRIDAY, and we know it will be the experience that you will have in the theatres next year," the 65-year-old actress teased.



"Yes, you heard me… The theatres. The place we all go and enjoy a shared experience in the dark while munching popcorn and candy and laughing together and sometimes crying together," she wrote sarcastically before signing off by tagging Lohan, 38.

The Irish Wish star also supported Curtis in the comments section with a series of heart emojis.

Freakier Friday is the long-awaited sequel to the 2003 hit Freaky Friday. It followed the mother-daughter pair Tess (Curtis) and Anna Coleman (Lohan) as they unintentionally switched bodies on one fateful freaky Friday.