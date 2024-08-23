Sabrina Carpenter's album sparks love triangle rumours

Sabrina Carpenter's new album, Short n' Sweet, has fans speculating about a possible love triangle with Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

The album's lyrics hint at a rumoured romance between the three, with some believing Cabello came between Carpenter and Mendes, who were allegedly dating.

However, none of the artists has confirmed or denied the rumours.

Fans on Reddit believe that Carpenter's song Coincidence contains subtle accusations against Cabello, suggesting she interfered in Carpenter's rumoured relationship with Mendes.

In the song, Carpenter sings, "The second I put my head on your chest/She knew, she's got a real sixth sense/Now her name comes up once, then it comes up twice/And without her even bein' here, she's back in your life/Now she's in the same damn city on the same damn night/And you've lost all your common sense/What a coincidence."

Fans are also focusing on the song Dumb & Poetic, thinking its lyrics might be about Mendes' actions, further fueling the speculation about the rumoured love triangle.

In the song, Carpenter sings, "Don't think you understand/Just 'cause you act like one doesn't make you a man/Don't think you understand/Just 'cause you leave like one doesn't make you a man."