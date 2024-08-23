Kate Middleton makes big sacrifice to save marriage with Prince William

Kate Middleton, who's still not out of the woods following her cancer treatment, has decided to save her marriage at all cost.



William and Kate, like any other, are reported to have had "terrific rows" in their marriage. However, Princess Kate has made a big decision to get rid of this rows.

The future Queen has given a big sacrifice to save her marriage with the future King. She has developed a special way of "keeping the rows under control".

Now, Catherine has learned to uses a clever technique for coping with her husband's tendency towards emotional outbursts.

She dealing her husband 's "tantrums" in their marriage, a royal insider has claimed.



Speaking to the Mirror, Tom Quinn shared claims made to him by a source who once worked for the future King and Queen at Kensington Palace.



According to the royal biographer's source, Kate treats Prince William like her 'fourth child'.

The author claimed: "Kate treats him [William] like the fourth child because he's prone to tantrums," before adding, "They do have rows. It's not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows."

He reassured that whilst other couples may throw vases at each other, Kate and William are not like this, he assures their quarrels never became vicious. However, they do throw something at one another, and it isn’t words either.

According to Tom, the royal couple, softies at heart, throw pillows at each other. He said: "William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It's always kept under control."

However, William and Kate also protect their relationship by not speaking about it publicly, they have, on multiple occasions, expressed their support for each other.