Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson win King Charles heart with major move

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson make King Charles happy with big decision

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson eased King Charles' pain by making a major decision amid the growing feud over Royal Lodge.

The Duke and Duchess of York are reportedly "hesitant" to discuss the royal residence drama with the Monarch during the royal family’s summer holidays in Scotland.



Daily Mail reported that the close friends of the former couple have been avoiding commenting on the situation in order to avoid escalating the rift between Charles and Andrew.

Richard Eden, a royal expert claimed that their pals are "no doubt fearful of increasing tensions while they are spending time with the King and Queen" at Balmoral Castle.



For the unversed, King Charles is all set to withdraw the privately funded security from his brother's current royal residence after he requested him to move to Frogmore Cottage.

As reported by The Sun, an insider shared, "Everyone is speculating this means the duke will have to leave Royal Lodge because what other reason could there be to take his security away?"

"They are all working the final weeks of their contract till the end of October. It’s not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them. It isn’t a secret that the King wants him out," stated the source.

However, Prince Andrew has been showing constant resistance to follow the Monarch's instruction and left the Royal Lodge.