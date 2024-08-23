Jane Fonda reacts to Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's split

Jane Fonda, 86, claimed she had reservations about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship, which she expressed in Lopez's 2022 documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Fonda stated, "I really, really, really want[ed] it to work" and was "invested" in its success, but ultimately saw the split coming due to her "concerns" about the romance.

However, she noted, “It feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging.”

Lopez responded to Fonda's concerns about her relationship with Affleck, saying, "That's just us living our life."

The Atlas star described Fonda as "very protective" and suggested that Fonda was worried about Lopez making herself vulnerable to potential heartache again, saying Fonda was concerned about her "putting [her]self out there to get beat up again."

Fonda got "real scared" when she saw headlines about Ben Affleck looking "unhappy".

The singer brushed off her concern, joking that Affleck is the internet's "symbol of the beleaguered man". Fonda then shared her worries with Lopez's manager, Benny Medina, who allegedly has "bad blood" with Affleck and "can't stand" him.

Fonda emphasised the need to keep love "sacrosanct" rather than "overly flaunting" it publicly. She wasn't alone in her concerns, as the Argo actor also expressed doubts while looking back on his and Lopez's first engagement from 2002 to 2004.