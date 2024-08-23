Jennifer Garner’s ‘support’ for Ben Affleck, ‘tough’ for John Miller to cope with

John Miller on Jennifer Garner amid Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez divorce

John Miller’s finding it “tough” to “cope” with Jennifer Garner’s “support” for Ben Affleck amid the latter’s divorce with Jennifer Lopez.



“John doesn’t like sharing Jen, and there is a divide when it comes to her and Ben,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

“He wishes it wasn’t like that because he understands they are a family, but it gets to him like it would anyone [sic].”

The source added, “John doesn’t have any fears that they are getting back together — but it has been tough coping with her support for Ben during his split from J.Lo.”

The Cali Group chairman and the Alias alum are apparently still dating, but they have been making progress towards a "better place" after her ex's messy divorce.

“John is looking forward to Ben and J.Lo’s split being done so he can start focusing on Jen,” the source said.

“It is just going to take a little time. They both want to be in a better place, but some work needs to be done.”

The source also said that it was Miller's patience that made the 13 Going on 30 star, 52, fall even harder for the businessman, while she took care of Affleck.

“The relationship that Ben and Jen have is different, and where that bothers John, Jen actually likes that it is different because that is what attracted her to John in the first place,” they explained.

Garner and Miller have been dating since 2018.