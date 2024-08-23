John Miller's concerns about Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck surface amid rumors of rift

John Miller is unhappy with Jennifer Garner’s investment in Ben Affleck's drama.

Jennifer Garner and her partner, John Miller, are navigating a rough patch in their relationship, according to insiders.

The couple is reportedly working to mend their bond after Garner's efforts to mediate her ex-husband Ben Affleck's split from Jennifer Lopez seemed to create tension.

Before Lopez officially filed for divorce from Affleck, Garner had taken on an unexpected role as a ‘marriage counselor’ for the troubled pair.

Some friends worried she was being pushed into a mediator role, which may have contributed to the growing strain in her relationship with Miller.

Sources close to the couple reveal that Miller is uncomfortable with the amount of time and energy Garner has invested in helping her ex.

"John doesn't like sharing Jen," an insider told DailyMail.com. While Miller isn't concerned about a potential rekindling of romance between Garner and Affleck, he has struggled with the intensity of her involvement in her former husband's personal issues.

Garner and John Miller are determined to move past recent relationship challenges, according to insiders.

He is reportedly eager to shift focus away from the drama surrounding Garner’s support for her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and his split from Jennifer Lopez.

American businessman has found it difficult to cope with the emotional toll it has taken on their relationship.

"John wishes it wasn't this way," an insider told DailyMail.com. "He gets it—they're a family. But it’s hard for him, as it would be for anyone."