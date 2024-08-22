King Charles, Prince Adrew's messy feud takes new shocking turn

King Charles and Prince Andrew's feud over the Royal Lodge has been escalating with time.

The Duke of York has reportedly shown constant resistance to follow the Monarch's instruction and left the royal residence.

It is important to mention that the King of England is all set to withdraw the privately funded security from his brother's current royal residence after he requested him to move to Frogmore Cottage.



GB News' host Svar Nanan-Sen shared, "Charles is keen for him to find an alternative property and Frogmore Cottage - which is where Meghan and Harry used to stay as their UK base - is something Andrew is not keen on taking up."

He added, "Andrew has a lease on Royal Lodge. He signed it in 2003... a 75 year lease. So it's got over five decades to go."

While addressing his concerns over Andrew's possible decision, Svar said, "Whether he'll be as comfortable there knowing there isn't a privately-funded security team, which was apparently costing the King one million pounds every year."

The royal expert claimed that the royal residence situation is "certainly an escalation."