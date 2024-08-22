Royal Summer Split: Kate’s quiet recovery amidst Harry, Meghan’s high profile tour

Kate Middleton is receiving cancer treatment

The Prince and Princess of Wales have had a notably subdued summer as Kate continues her recovery from cancer.



Following her impactful public appearances at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon—her first since revealing her diagnosis—Kate has spent the remainder of the season with Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Their family time is likely to extend as Kate is anticipated to join her family and the rest of the royal family for their annual holiday at Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands. There, they will be joined by King Charles and other members of the royal family.

And royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop believes this final summer move sends positive vibes amid Kate's health struggles. She told the Mirror: "William and Kate will cap off the season with a trip to Scotland's Balmoral, a cheering sign in the wake of the Princess of Wales's earlier cancer diagnosis.

"Behind castle walls, Kate will be well looked after by the royal institution she has come to personify. But still on the outside is her brother-in-law Harry. There is no word of his arrival, presumably, the freelance prince will be too busy planning the Sussexes' next big move."

While William and Kate have remained away from the spotlight, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been basking in attention thanks to their controversial tour of Colombia. And Tessa added it appears royalty's summer is a "tale of two halves".

She explained: "On the one hand there is the Sussexes' recent visit to Columbia confirming what we already knew - Harry is most comfortable doing what he was trained for from birth: glad-handing, gushing, ribbon-cutting, dancing, and even trying his hand Spanish. (In 1981 when his mother Diana, delivered her first public speech in Cardiff City Hall, half was in Welsh.)

"Dubbed the DIY royal tour, the Sussexes have found their sweet spot visiting countries (Colombia, Nigeria) in need of an international uptick. So far so good. But let's not pretend that this is easy work. Meghan wriggled in and out of 11 designer outfits in four days; previously the Duchess has been known to use Adele's stylist and this trip's wardrobe had all the hallmarks of a professional overhaul.

"The couple were guests of Columbia's vice president and full security was provided but without support from the British monarchy planning trips like these is time-consuming and expensive. And to keep their brand on point the Sussexes need to keep delivering…

"Back in Britain meanwhile beyond a couple of glory monuments at Trooping and Wimbledon, William and Kate have had an understandably quiet summer. Yet all it took from the Prince and Princess of Wales was one brief Instagram appearance alongside the real star of the Olympics, USA's Snoop Dog, for the couple to slam-dunk the season with a clear ace.

"William surprised with stubble and Snoop Dog signed off 'on behalf of…the Prince and his lovely wife'. Royal fans swooned. Even my teenage daughter mustered vague interest – this was royalty's own version of 'brat summer'."







