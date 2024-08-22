Karachi weather update: PMD forecasts above 30°C temperature for next three days

KARACHI: After days of overcast conditions and intermittent showers, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday said the temperature in the country's financial hub for the next three days is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C.
According to the Met Office, the weather is expected to remain humid in the coming days but it shared forecast about the possibility of drizzling at night and tomorrow (Friday) morning with partly cloudy conditions.
The forecast comes after the weather office, a day earlier, warned Karachiites to brace for a shift in the weather with warm days ahead.
The PMD said that sea breeze will continue in the megalopolis, while weather is likely to remain dry in most parts of Sindh.
However, the Met Office mentioned the possibility of light rain and drizzle in Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and some other places today.
Name of PTI chairman has not yet been updated by election body in the new list
Internet firewall system was approved in March 2019 and system's upgradation started same year, says PTA head
PMD meteorologists forecasts looming threat of another monsoon system that could impact Sindh from August 26
According to Iranian media, ill-fated bus overturned and caught fire near Taftan-Dehshir check point
Maryam Nawaz says she found Murad Ali Shah's remark funny as he says Punjab's power subsidy is a "folly"
Suspect charged with spreading "fake news” regarding the identity of killer of three children, says DIG