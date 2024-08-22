Karachi weather update: PMD forecasts above 30°C temperature for next three days

Men rest under the shade of a tree during the heat wave in Karachi. — AFP/File

KARACHI: After days of overcast conditions and intermittent showers, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday said the temperature in the country's financial hub for the next three days is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C.

According to the Met Office, the weather is expected to remain humid in the coming days but it shared forecast about the possibility of drizzling at night and tomorrow (Friday) morning with partly cloudy conditions.

The forecast comes after the weather office, a day earlier, warned Karachiites to brace for a shift in the weather with warm days ahead.

The PMD said that sea breeze will continue in the megalopolis, while weather is likely to remain dry in most parts of Sindh.

However, the Met Office mentioned the possibility of light rain and drizzle in Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and some other places today.