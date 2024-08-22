Cardi B slams skin bleaching accusations by ‘dumb’ fan

Cardi B on 'skin bleaching' accusations

Cardi B confirms that she hasn’t been bleaching her skin, she is only suffering from the effects of pregnancy.



The pregnant rapper shut down speculations about her pale complexion while expecting her and estranged husband Offset’s third child together.

The “Bodak Yellow” singer called out an X user and slammed them as “dumb” Wednesday after a recent photo of the musician was shared and speculations were made if she has “been bleaching her skin.”

“Bleaching while pregnant? Why must yall be so dumb?” Cardi replied on the post.

The "WAP" rapper explained that her skin tone is somewhat lighter than usual due to anaemia, which is a low red blood cell count caused by an iron deficiency.

“I’m pregnant I’m slightly anemic, this baby suckin all the energy off my body to the point I’m pale, eyes sunken, veins green ASF, can’t tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy,” Cardi explained.

“PLEAE STOP THINKIN WITH YOUR A—HOLE!” she concluded.

Cardi B has previously shed light on facing complications in her pregnancy recently.

The expecting rapper disclosed earlier this month that she had to be hospitalised due to a “freak accident.”

She shared that the incident left her “paralysed” and might have resulted in a miscarriage, but she did not share too many details.