Anya Taylor-Joy ‘thrilled’ to star in Netflix series 'How to Kill Your Family'

Anya Taylor-Joy to star in upcoming Netflix series adaptation How to Kill Your Family

Anya Taylor-Joy is all set to star in upcoming Netflix adaptation of Bella Mackie’s How to Kill Your Family.



Anya, who will play the murderous Grace Bernard, the protagonist of Bella’s bestselling novel, told Netflix, “As soon as I turned the last page, I knew I had to be a part of bringing this story to life.”

“After some (light) stalking of the inimitable Bella Mackie, I could not be more thrilled to be collaborating with the team that is executive producers Sally Woodward Gentle, Lizzie Rusbridger, and Emma. I am looking forward to getting our hands even dirtier,” stated the Queen of Gambit star.

According to official synopsis, “Grace is the forgotten child of Simon Artemis, a merciless billionaire. When her mother dies and she’s rejected by the very people who should love her, Grace transforms her anger into something useful: killing off this estranged extended family via morbidly creative means.”

“Grace is clawing her way towards revenge and a hefty inheritance, but her mission only pulls her further away from what it is she really needs,” read the synopsis.

Gushing over Anya, Bella added, “It’s been thrilling to watch the characters I wrote take on new life under this magnificent creative team. Anya is the most perfect fit to play Grace: I often think she understands her better than I do.”

“Pairing up with Sid Gentle has been joyful, and introducing me to Emma has made me supremely confident the book is in safe hands,” remarked Bella.