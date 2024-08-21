Kate Middleton deals fresh blow to Meghan Markle with new big title

Kate Middleton has given new tension to Meghan Markle as she achieved a new milestone while battling cancer.



The Princess of Wales has seemingly left The Duchess of Sussex in tense with her new title as she has been named a style inspiration in a hit Netflix show.

It comes when Meghan is gearing up to executive produce a new cooking and lifestyle series for the streaming giant, seemingly suffering a blow from the Network.

The fourth season of Emily in Paris, known for its outlandish wardrobe, was just released on Netflix, with the main character referring to Kate Middleton early on.

Characters Emily, played by Lily Collins, and Mindy, played by Ashley Park, referred to the Princess of Wales in the first episode.



When Mindy's boyfriend Nico gave her an outfit from JVMA, Emily described the look as "a little more Kate Middleton" than Mindy usually wears.



Kate's reference in the hit Netflix show comes as her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, is gearing up to executive produce a series for the streaming giant.

However, the Duchess of Sussex's show is set to be released in 2025 as Meghan grapples with trademark issues.