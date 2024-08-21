Alicia Silverstone shares health update after biting into 'poisonous' plant

Alicia Silverstone shares update after choking on poisonous fruit

Alicia Silverstone shares an update after choking on a ‘poisonous’ fruit on her Instagram account.

The US actress, who is best known for her role as Cher in the 1995 film Clueless, posted a follow-up update on Tuesday, August 20.

Silverstone announced that she was “alive and well!” She added, “Don’t worry…I didn’t swallow.”

This comes after the 47-year-old picked an orange-coloured fruit from the fresh batch and bit into it.

She could be heard saying in the video, "Okay, I've discovered something that I can't figure out what it is, and I need your help.

"I just bit into it because I was on the street and we were discussing whether this was a tomato or not.

"It's definitely not, because look at these leaves."

Silverstone pointed towards the leaves, adding, "What the heck is this?"

The actress then took another bite of the plant again, showing the inside with bigger seeds.

Calling out to her fans, she inquired, "I don't think you're supposed to eat this, it's almost like a pepper, does anybody know what this is? I'm in England.”

Her fans rushed to the comments section to express their concerns.

One fan commented, "It's poisonous. Don't eat that."

While another chimed in, adding, "DON'T EAT wild berries or mushrooms or other 'weird stuff'. I want you to be safe and healthy!"

A third wrote, "It's a Jerusalem cherry. Don't eat it!"