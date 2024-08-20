Inflated electricity bills trigger war of words between Punjab, Sindh CMs

A collage of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah (left) and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's stills taken from a video. — Geo News/YouTube

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her Sindh counterpart Murad Ali Shah traded barbs over the recently announced power subsidy worth Rs45 billion in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-ruled province amid criticism from the friends and foes alike.



The Punjab government announced Rs14 cut per unit in the electricity bills for August and September under a power subsidy plan for the consumers in the province, using 201 to 500 units.



The decision drew criticism from the party's political archrival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the major ruling allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), as the latter termed the power subsidy a short-term relief and the decision taken merely for optics.

The most recent was a war of words between the Punjab and Sindh CMs Maryam and Murad Ali Shah, as the PPP stalwart said on Monday that the move was a "folly" and he doesn't even know how to respond to such "impractical announcements".

Reacting to his remarks today (Tuesday), the Punjab CM, without naming Murad, said that she found Sindh CM's remark funny.

"I ask, putting the corruption money in own pockets, spending money on protocols, helicopters, aircrafts, convoys of vehicles, salaries and houses isn't a 'folly' but giving relief to the masses is," Maryam said while addressing an event in Lahore.



She said that the the relief was not "short term" as the provincial government was planning to introduce a "massive" solar energy programme soon.

"This will rid the masses of the bills once and forever," she added.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement given today, Shah lamented that the Centre was not spending money for the welfare of Sindh's masses.

"When the fiscal year started, we informed the federal government that we [Sindh government] needs funds for a project but it told us it doesn't have the funds," he claimed.

"Where did the Centre get the money all of a sudden to throw good money after bad," he asked.

He said that the PML-N government is now turning to solar power after setting up "high cost power plants on imported coal and LNG and restraining the Sindh government from setting up wind and solar power plants".



Responding to this, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a cabinet meeting today claimed that the Punjab government had announced the relief from its own resources and that the federal government had no contribution in it.

"The other provincial governments can also provide such relief but they shouldn't politicise the matter," he added.

On Friday, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif along with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced to slash the development fund to give Rs14 per unit relief in power bills to consumers using 201 to 500 units for the two months.



The PML-N president, patting the shoulder of her daughter CM Maryam, thanked her that she slashed flour prices when she assumed power in the province.

PM Shehbaz had also welcomed the "historic" relief package for electricity consumers by the Punjab chief minister.

He said efforts are being made to find a lasting and sustainable solution to power crisis by taking measures against electricity theft and reforms in the power sector.

The premier said recently, his administration diverted Rs50 billion from the development budget of the federal government and gave relief in electricity prices for consumers using up to 200 units.