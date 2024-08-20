King Charles III coins debut with stunning designs of Bees and Wildlife

The UK is entering a new era of currency with the release of the first £1 coins bearing the likeness of King Charles III.



Nearly three million of these new coins have been distributed to post offices and banks, each featuring a unique design that pays tribute to the King’s dedication to the natural world.

On the reverse side of the coin, a striking depiction of bees takes center stage, highlighting the King’s passion for conservation.

Rebecca Morgan, director at the Royal Mint, shared her enthusiasm: "It is an honor to unveil the King Charles III £1 coin to the public.

We anticipate a buzz of excitement among collectors and the public alike as they discover this special piece of history in their change."

The new coins, which include eight nature-themed designs across denominations from 1p to £2, celebrate British flora and wildlife.

In collaboration with the Royal Horticultural Society and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, the designs showcase beloved species such as red squirrels and capercaillie grouse, underscoring the importance of conservation.

Queen Elizabeth II coins will remain in circulation alongside the new releases until they are phased out according to demand.

The size and shape of the new coins remain unchanged to ensure compatibility with vending machines and automated systems.