Johnny Depp’s second directorial ‘Modi’ will premiere at San Sebastian Film Festival

Johnny Depp’s second directorial ‘Modi’ to premiere at San Sebastian Film Festival

Johnny Depp’s second directorial movie, Modi — Three Days on the Wings of Madness, is going to mark its debut at the San Sebastian Film Festival in September.



In a statement shared via Variety, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor reflected on “incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience,” while making his comeback movie.

“I would like to express my profound gratitude to the entire cast, crew, and producers for their unwavering commitment and creativity,” said Depp.

The Alice in Wonderland star stated, “To Al, who requested that I make this film — how could I refuse Pacino? A sincere acknowledgement for generously contributing his talent and dedication to this project.”

“‘Modi’ is a testament to the collaborative spirit of independent filmmaking, and I am excited to present this unique and compelling story to the world,” added the 61-year-old.

The outlet reported that the movie is going to premiere in the festival’s out of competition strand.

“Modi is a tale of art, love and rejection that follows a 72-hour whirlwind of chaotic events through the streets and bars of a Paris torn apart during World War I,” according to official synopsis.

Interestingly, the movie cast also included Stephen Graham, Al Pacino and Antonia Desplat.

For the unversed, Depp’s first directorial movie was The Brave, which was released in 1997.

However, Modi movie is considered to be his comeback movie after his 2022 court battle with former wife Amber Heard.

Meanwhile, Depp also starred in in Maïwenn’s Jeanne du Barry, which was premiered in Cannes 2023.