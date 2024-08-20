Ryan Reynolds moves Hugh Jackman to tears with tribute

Ryan Reynolds delivers emotional tribute to Hugh Jackman.

Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram on Monday to share a touching tribute to his friend and co-star Hugh Jackman, leaving fans and the actor himself deeply moved.



In a heartfelt post, he detailed their 17-year friendship, highlighting the special bond they've developed over the years.

Reynolds shared a series of photos and a poignant narrative about their journey together.

He recounted a memorable moment from August 14, 2022, when Jackman reached out to him during a rough week, which included the flu, flat tires, and even an egged house.

Despite the chaos, Jackman called him with exciting news: he wanted to bring Wolverine back to the big screen.

Describing the first time he saw Jackman in the iconic Wolverine suit, Reynolds recalled the excitement and sense of anticipation on set.

"When Hugh stepped onto set in THAT SUIT… everyone knew something special was happening. I remember thinking everything was gonna be okay," Reynolds shared.

"I don't know anyone more thoughtful, and classy than Hugh. He'll do anything for someone he loves. He'll do anything for someone he just met," he said.

The tribute also reflected on their first meeting in Sydney around 2007, marking the beginning of what Reynolds described as a deep and enduring friendship.



