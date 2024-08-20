King Charles may suffer Prince Andrew’s revenge as eviction looms

Prince Andrew, who is currently in an ongoing row with brother King Charles for his Royal Lodge estate, may resort to drastic measures if eviction is enforced.

The disgraced Duke of York, who was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages after he was accused of raping a minor on multiple occasions, was ordered to move out from his 30-room mansion into Frogmore Cottage.

After King Charles cut off Andrew’s protection, Palace insiders believed that the eviction was inevitable. However, pals of Andrew suggest that there will be a harsh reaction to the monarch if the Duke is forced out.

“If Charles doesn’t want to pay for security, Andrew will be quite happy to rely on protection from the police, like every other citizen in the country,” a friend of Andrew told The Daily Beast. “Where he lives has got nothing to do with it. He is entitled to expect not to be murdered in his bed.”

Another pal of the disgraced Duke warned that if Charles does evict him from his estate, Andrew will occupy his time writing memoirs, which is something that the monarch cannot afford.

“He doesn’t have anything in his life except Royal Lodge. Why take that away?” the friend said.

“He likes beetling around the estate and getting the gutters cleaned and the drains unblocked. I think to take that away from him could be counterproductive, because what would he actually do all day? Write his memoirs?”

King Charles is already facing the consequences Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, which disclosed many internal issues in the royal family.