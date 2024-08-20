Shannon Beador strikes back at ex-boyfriend's $75,000 lawsuit

Shannon Beador, star of Real Housewives of Orange County, has filed a response to her ex-boyfriend John Janssen's lawsuit, denying all allegations of fraud and requesting that the case be dismissed.



According to court documents, Beador, 60, refutes claims that she owes John, 61, $75,000 in unpaid loans and is seeking reimbursement for her legal fees.

John Janssen, Beador's ex-boyfriend, claims she borrowed a total of $75,000 from him in two separate loans during their on-again, off-again four-year relationship.

He alleges that in 2022, the actress asked for $40,000 for a facelift and later requested an additional $35,000, which he provided.

John accuses his ex of failing to repay the loans despite his repeated requests, leading him to sue her for breach of contract and fraud.

Beador has responded to her ex-boyfriend John Janssen's lawsuit, arguing that he is "not entitled to any relief" because he has "not suffered any irreparable injury based on any alleged conduct" by her.

John had requested $75,000, punitive damages, and attorney fees, claiming Shannon failed to repay loans he made to her.

However, the Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce alum maintains that the money was a gift, not a loan.

She has also pointed out on the Bravo show that she covered numerous expenses during their relationship, implying that John benefited from their partnership as well.

Further, she argued that “part, if not all, of [John’s] alleged damages were incurred as a result of [John’s] own breaches, acts, omissions, and negligence and thus recovery by [John] against [Shannon] is barred or reduced accordingly.”

The reality star's lawyer defended her business practices as lawful and compliant with all applicable laws, denying any wrongdoing.

She is also seeking reimbursement for her legal fees, calling John's claims "frivolous".