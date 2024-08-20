Beyoncé's mom reveals hidden talents of her grandkids

Beyonce's mom is gushing over her daughter's 'artistic' children

Beyoncé's mom is spilling rare details about her twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

During an exclusive interview with E! News, Tina couldn't help but rave over her daughter's 'artistic' children as they continue to develop their own "unique passions."

She told the outlet at Debbie Allen, Jordan Cooper, and Jack Mizrahi's Remember My Name Ball, "Rumi is a natural little star, and Sir is more into books and electronics."

Heaping on praises for her grandchildren, including Blue Ivy Carter, the American businesswoman enthused, "We got them all, raising them up right."

"They're all artists. How could they not?"

Speaking of the songstress' firstborn, who is costarring alongside Beyoncé in Mufasa: The Lion King, the 70-year-old said that she's "blown away" by her artistic nature.

Tina said, "She's self-taught, and she sounds like a concert pianist. She paints, she draws, and she does poetry. She's just an artistic soul.

"I'm really, really proud of her. I can't wait until the world gets to really hear."

Queen B is the proud mom of three kids with longtime husband Jay-Z: Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir.