Pitbull addresses Kesha's removal from title of their song 'Timber'

Fans speculated the legal feud between Kesha and the song's producer Dr. Luke led to the removal

Pitbull is setting the record straight amid brewing rumours of a feud with long-time collaborator Kesha.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, the rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the controversy after fans noticed that Kesha's name was missing from the music video title of his 2013 song, Timber.

"@KeshaRose and I have an incredible song together. Nothing will change this. Team Pitbull is looking into this matter. Always nothing but love for Kesha, Dale!" Pitbull tweeted, along with a clip from their iconic music video.

The TiK ToK hitmaker was originally credited in both the video title and thumbnail, but her name was now visible only in the drop-down description. The title now simply reads, “Pitbull – Timber (Official Video)," sparking outrage among fans who took to social media to express their frustration.

Many noted that Kesha’s part is what put the song on their radar in the first place.

“She might’ve been featured but people know this as a Kesha song more than a Pitbull song. It’s like removing Jesus from the Bible,” expressed one fan.

Another pointed out that the credit change might be linked to Kesha's long-standing legal battle with Dr. Luke, who produced the track.