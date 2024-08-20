Taylor Swift hugs Southport stabbing victims at London Eras Tour

Taylor Swift meets with young Southport stabbing victims

Taylor Swift seems to be always there to support those who need it.



Two young fans, who were the victims of the horrific Southport stabbing, were invited for a short meetup by Swift, ahead of one of her Eras Tour concerts in London.

A glimpse of the meet and greet was shared by the girls’ mom, Sami Foster on TikTok on Sunday, which featured the youngsters hugging the popstar backstage before her sold-out show.

The montage album began with a snap of the Karma singer embracing the two little girls, who were both styled in Red-inspired T-shirts and black shorts.

The fans looked extremely happy while embracing the 14-time Grammy winner and snapped the moment with a lens with both of their parents.

Notably, one of the girls had a big bandage covering her arm with Swift's song Cardigan lyrics, “You drew scars around my stars”, written on it.

_samifoster/TikTok

In the video's caption, the girls' mother expressed her gratitude to Swift and her mother Andrea for “making the most magical night possible” and gave Swift the “biggest thank you.”

“Thank you for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always,” she added.