Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward continue Queen Elizabeth's tradition at Balmoral

Sophie and the Duke of Edinburgh were photographed in Scotland over the weekend

The Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward were spotted in Scotland as they prepare to spend the summer at the castle, upholding the tradition established by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Sophie, 59, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 60, were photographed in Scotland over the weekend as King Charles arrived in Aberdeenshire for his summer holiday, reported Mirror.

Royal photographer Maurice Wijnen wrote on social media: "A royal sighting in Edinburgh this morning.

"Prince Edward and Sophie walking near Holyrood Palace."

Though the Palace of Holyroodhouse and Balmoral are just over 100 miles apart, it’s expected that Sophie and Edward will head to Aberdeenshire shortly after their Edinburgh visit.

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked elegant in a £970 double-breasted blazer from Max Mara, paired with a £175 blue maxi dress from Me + Em and £70 white espadrilles from TOMS.

It’s widely anticipated that the Prince and Princess of Wales will join King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at Balmoral this summer.

As of the past weekend, Kate and William, both 42, remain in Norfolk with their children, Prince George 11, Princess Charlotte 9, and Prince Louis 6.

Kate and William are expected to travel to Balmoral in the coming weeks, marking the furthest journey for Princess Kate since her cancer diagnosis.

King Charles, who was photographed arriving at Balmoral today, met the Shetland pony Cpl Cruachan IV (mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland) during an inspection of Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the castle gates.

Charles will spend the summer at the castle with Queen Camilla, continuing the tradition of the late Queen Elizabeth II.