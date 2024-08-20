Olivia Rodrigo explains how she dealt with taxing tours

Olivia Rodrigo opens up about coping with challenging tours

In a new interview with Complex, the Vampire singer said, “Well, I sleep so much on tour. I sleep for 13 hours a day sometimes. I’m so exhausted.”

“So that passes a lot of the time. But I’ve just been reading, and I’ve been watching all of my comfort shows,” remarked the 21-year-old.

The musician told the outlet, “I’ve been watching Sex and the City every day to make myself feel like I’m grounded and at home.”

Dishing out details about her bedtime in Inglewood, California, Olivia mentioned, “It’s amazing. It’s kind of weird, I’ve been on tour for so long in various cities around the world, so it’s interesting to just wake up in my own bed and be like, ‘Oh, time to play a show today!’”

The singer-songwriter pointed out, “It throws off my routine a little bit, but it’s so nice to be home, and have all my friends and family come to the shows. It’s a really good vibe.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Olivia talked about her sophomore album Guts amid her one-year anniversary next month.

“I worked really hard on this album and it wasn’t always easy, so I’m really happy that I persevered and ended up making something that I’m really proud of,” she stated.

Olivia added, “It taught me a lot about discipline and creativity, and how sometimes even when you’re not, like, ‘I’m just dying to sit at the piano,’ sometimes it’s just [important to] hone in on your craft.”