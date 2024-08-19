Jeremy Renner details ‘role reversal’ between him and his daughter amid recovery

Jeremy Renner shares how his daughter took care of him

Jeremy Renner has recently praised his 11-year-old daughter Ava for looking after him following his snowplow accident last year.



In a new interview with Parents, the Marvel star revealed, “I became the kid for the first six months. My daughter had to take care of me.”

“There was something quite beautiful in that role reversal,” remarked the 53-year-old.

Jeremy said, “She had to grow up in a lot of ways. I overcame a lot of obstacles and got to show my daughter what resilience means by going through this journey with me.”

During his recovery process, the Avengers actor dished, “I don’t have a bad day anymore, but as any parent knows, it takes a village.”

Jeremy opened up about his love for Ana, whom he shares with ex Sonni Pacheco.

“I really understand my place as her father. It is my duty to teach her how to love, how to be strong, how to overcome,” continued the Arrival actor.

Jeremy noted, “My love is deeper, my conversations with my daughter are more adult. I now struggle to find the fun, goofy dad version that I was when she was 4 or 8.”

“I have a harder time with that because I’ve been through some physical struggles. I just struggle to find the energy to be the jungle gym dad. But she’s 11. Maybe I don’t need to,” explained the Wind River actor.

Jeremy believed that Ava “is older now,” and at this point, she only “needs guidance” from him.

“Now that she’s older there is a lot more communication involved. I’m here to guide and inspire her,” stated the actor.

Jeremy added, “I try to keep her accountable and responsible, and have her do more grown-up things.”