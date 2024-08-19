Prince Harry, Meghan Markle overshadow William, Kate's romantic era

Meghan Markle turns translator for Prince Harry: ‘They’re so in love’

Meghan Markle turned a translator for her dearest husband Prince Harry on the last day of their Colombia tour, seemingly overshadowing the most loved royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton.



For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's four-day tour comprised many heartfelt moments between them.

From intimate salsa dance to romantic kiss, the Montecito couple sent a powerful message of unity to the royal family.

Notably, on the final day of their visit, Harry and Meghan visited the Petronio Alvarez Pacific Music Festival in Cali and addressed a massive excited crowd.

King Charles' son asked for help from his wife to translate the English into Spanish for the festival attendees.



Harry asked Meghan, "Can you help me translate?" The Duchess passed a sweet smile and lovingly said, "Of course."

The former working royal said in English, "Thank you for your beautiful culture, and thank you, thank you for your incredible hospitality."

While reacting to their heartwarming moment, a fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Prince Archie and Princess Lili Diana’s parents are so in love. Here Prince Harry was asking his wife Meghan Markle to translate his thankful remarks into Spanish for the audience. What a team."



Now, several fans speculate that the Sussexes are setting adorable couple goals during the Prince and Princess of Wales' absence due to the future Queen's health woes.