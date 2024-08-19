Prince Harry’s visa case finally ending: ‘Guilty or not?’

Prince Harry, who has been embroiled in a number of legal battles, is set to receive some big news regarding his US visa case.

The Duke of Sussex’s US visa application came into spotlight after the Heritage Foundation think tank brought a case against the royal, suspecting that he lied about his drug use for immigration.

After the months-long battle that was going on the US court, the case is finally coming to a close with a decision submitted by Judge Carl Nichols, sources revealed to The Sun.

The judge has given his judgement in a sealed document and will be announced soon.

The Heritage Foundation had sued the Department of Homeland Security after it refused a Freedom of Information request to see immigration files on Harry, as they believed he had lied about using drugs.

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry admitted to using cannabis, cocaine and magic mushrooms. Using drugs can affect the decision of an applicant trying to immigrate to the US. Moreover, lying on the visa application is a criminal offence in the US

Judge Nichols had studied the documents for four months before sending his verdict to a Washington DC court, which can only be seen by “authorised persons.”

However, The Sun sources said they understood the order was procedural rather than a judgement.

This may come as good news to Prince Harry, amid his many legal troubles with security in the UK.