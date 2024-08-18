How long it’s been since Harry and William last spoke

The rift between Prince William and Prince Harry has deepened, with reports revealing that the brothers have not spoken since the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral nearly two years ago.



Tensions were further highlighted when William and Kate did not acknowledge the message of sympathy sent by Harry and Meghan following Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

These revelations come at an inconvenient time for Sussex's, who are currently in Colombia on a humanitarian trip.

The timing of the report, published by royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah in The Sunday Times, could shift focus away from their charitable efforts and back to the family feud that they have worked hard to bring into the public eye.

According to the bombshell report, William did not inform Harry about Kate’s cancer diagnosis before her global video address.

Harry and Meghan’s office issued a public statement following Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, expressing their sympathy and revealing that they had reached out privately to both William and Kate.

However, in a shocking twist, royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah reports that this attempt at private communication was met with silence.



This new detail highlights the deepening chasm between the brothers, marking a dramatic collapse in their relationship.

The revelation that Harry’s gesture was ignored could potentially backfire, casting Harry’s efforts in a negative light and reviving earlier controversies.

This includes criticism that he may have exploited his father’s health crisis in an attempt to mend family rifts, as he suggested in a recent GMA interview that his father’s cancer might offer a chance to repair their fractured bonds.



