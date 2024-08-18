BTS suffers fresh setback amid Suga's DUI legal troubles

BTS ARMY has been divided since Suga's DUI investigation has been initiated

BTS has faced another major setback in the wake of Suga’s recent DUI charges.

According to Allkpop, one of the largest and most influential BTS fan accounts has decided to shut down after rapper’s driving under influence incident involving an electric scooter.

ARMY52Hz, a major fan website and social media account that provided updates and fan-driven content for millions of BTS ARMY members worldwide, announced its closure via a final post that left many fans in shock and disappointment

"Everyone is suffering. We ask for a quick decision," the operator of the fan site stated, accompanying the shutdown, before deactivating all associated accounts, including their website social media profile.

"A large account that had been working with such dedication posted about the recent SUGA incident, and as a result, both their website and Twitter account were shut down today," wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter, expressing their reactions.

"It's time to stop idolizing and start living a good life. The deeper you get into idol fandom, the worse it seems to be…" another added.

Additionally, protest trucks with messages demanding Suga's removal from BTS have been seen roaming around Seoul.

However, HYBE, BTS’s management company, has responded to these rumors, calling them "nonsense."