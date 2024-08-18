King Charles ‘turned against’ Meghan Markle after key royal was offended

Meghan Markle and King Charles shared a cordial relationship before her royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex was also walked down the aisle by her father-in-law instead of her own father, Thomas Markle, given her strained ties wit him.

However, things went awry, when a key royal was left furious following the big announcement she and Prince Harry made about their future, revealed an aide.

Royal author Christopher Andersen wrote in his book, Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, that the late Prince Philip was livid when Harry, Meghan announced their exit from their senior royal roles.

A palace aide revealed to the author that the late Duke of Edinburgh shouted “this shows a complete lack of respect” while sharing his thoughts to his wife, late Queen Elizabeth.

The book also claimed both Philip and his son Charles had a warm relationship with Meghan but their view eventually changed.

Prince Philip ended up sharing a remark about Meghan to his closest aides, “It appears as if, we were wrong about her all along.”

He is also known to have compared Meghan to Wallis Simpson, who was the wife of Duke of Windsor, former King Edward VIII after he abdicated in order to be with her more than 80 years ago.