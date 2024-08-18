Princess Anne receives new title previously held by late father

Princess Anne is set to honour her late father as she accepts major role.
The Princess Royal has agreed to become the president of the In & Out Naval Military Club, a title which was previously held by her late father Prince Philip.
While Princess Anne has not actually served in the military but has taken part in official events like Trooping the Colour and the King's coronation, wearing the naval officer’s uniform.
A letter has been issued to confirm the role taken up by the royal.
“Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal has kindly agreed to assume the role of President of the In & Out Club for an initial period of 3 years, with immediate effect,” the letter stated, via Hello!
“Members will recall that our first president, HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh passed away on 9th April 2021 having been a member since 1947 and President since 1979.”
It also mentioned it being a “great honour for the Club to have a second Royal President,” and they are “very privileged that Her Royal Highness has accepted our invitation, especially considering Her existing commitments.”
Anne and her late father had an incredibly close bond, and it was rumoured that Anne was Philip's favourite child. The royal was also known for taking after her father’s sarcastic sense of humour.
