Prince Harry set to leave Meghan Markle in shock with big decision

Prince Harry might return to the UK within two years as he seems 'isolated' during his headline-making trip to Colombia with Meghan Markle.

In conversation with GB News, royal commentator Mike Parry claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest trip is all about the former Suits actress and Harry appears frustrated.

He said, "I feel increasingly sorry for Harry because I think he's getting isolated and I can see him coming back within the next two years [to UK]."

Mike added, "I think he's so isolated now. This tour of Columbia is all about Queen Meghan."

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020 and began their new life in the US.

In recent times, the former working royal visited his father King Charles after he announced his cancer diagnosis in February.

In May, the Duke of Sussex once again marked his return to his home country to attend The Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

Notably, several sources previously shared that Harry often misses his life back in the UK, especially his family on special occasions and close pals.