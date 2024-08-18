Paris Hilton's music video set ablaze, but team escapes unharmed

Paris Hilton and her team escaped unharmed after a fire erupted on the set of her music video for Bad Bitch Academy.

Hilton took to Instagram to share the news, writing, "Sadly an accidental fire broke out in my trailer on the set of my music video today."

She expressed relief that everyone is safe, saying, "As heartbreaking as it is, I'm so thankful everyone is safe and I'm incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me."

The trailer was left badly charred and damaged, with a broken roof and burnt set pieces.

The singer shared a video of the interior, joking that it smelled like a horror movie, comparing it to the film Candyman.

“It’s tough to see so many of my things destroyed,” Hilton wrote. “But thankfully everyone is safe and okay and that’s all that matters. Here’s hoping Day 2 of filming ‘Bad Bitch Academy’ is a little less lit.”

Hilton revealed that Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor, Lance Bass, Simon Rex, and director Hannah Lux David were all on set when the fire broke out during filming for her music video.

Despite the setback, Hilton announced that filming resumed, saying "the show must go on".

The song is part of her upcoming album Infinite Icon, set to release on September 6. Hilton has already released two singles from the album, I'm Free (feat. Rina Sawayama) in June and Chasin (feat. Meghan Trainor) in July.