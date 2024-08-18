Ashlee Simpson enjoys ‘fun time’ with daughter at Olivia Rodrigo concert

Ashlee Simpson and daughter Jagger Snow strike pose with Olivia Rodrigo at her concert

Ashlee Simpson Ross kicked off the weekend with a memorable night out with her daughter, Jagger Snow.



On Friday, August 16, the Lala songstress shared highlights from their ultimate girls' night at Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS world tour concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

"Nothing cuter than taking the girls to see @oliviarodrigo! What a fun time [red heart emoji]," Ashlee captioned a post featuring herself and Jagger, along with the nine-year-old's friends.

The cover photo of the montage showed Jagger striking a pose with her friends against the backdrop of Rodrigo’s Driver’s License.

In the following slide, the group beamed with joy as they posed with the 21-year-old singer.



The last slide featured a video of Jagger and her friends singing along and dancing as Rodrigo rocked the stage.

Ashlee, 39, is also a mom to two sons. She shares Jagger and her three-year-old son, Ziggy Blu, with husband Evan Ross.

Additionally, she is the mother of 15-year-old Bronx Mowgli, whom she shares with her former husband, Pete Wentz.

The mom of three frequently shares glimpses of her blended family on social media.