Taylor Swift celebrates Post Malone’s 'amazing' new album with sweet note

Taylor Swift and Post Malone have previously collaborated on her ‘TTPD’ album

Taylor Swift had nothing but love and admiration for Post Malone as he dropped his latest album, F-1 Trillion.

The international pop sensation, 34, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, August 17, to sing praises for Malone’s new album dropped just a day prior.

She shared a throwback photo of the two smiling at each other on the set of her Fortnight music video, released three months ago, recalling the memory fondly.

“Was lucky enough to hear this amazing music on the set of the Fortnight video when Austin played it for me,” Swift gushed, referring to Post Malone by his real name, Austin Post.

“It’s incredible how versatile his artistry is," she added, calling him "the most down-to-earth guy alive."

Malone, 29, has also been vocal about his respect for Swift. He previously shared a Polaroid photo on Instagram of the two in the studio, after Swift asked him to collaborate on the track from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“It’s once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift comes into this world,” Malone captioned the post. “I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honoured to have been asked to help you with your journey… I love you so much. Thank you Tay.”