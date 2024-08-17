Royal family dance videos go viral after Harry, Meghan grooves

Royal family's dance competition videos have set the internet ablaze after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's killer moves in Colombia.



King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton's dance videos are resurfacing after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed off their skills during their much-hyped trip to the American nation.

In the viral video, all senior members are seen dancing on different floors to mesmerise their fans and social media users.



For some, it was a surprise that King Charles could rock the disco floor with such thrilling moves.



The senior memebers can be seen making efforts to win hearts with their hidden talents. The royal are seen dancing to make fans experience memorable.

Harry’s dance was remarkably similar to the moves older brother Prince William dropped at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in London. Meanwhile, Meghan's moves reminded fans of Kate Middleton's Killer dance.

Meghan and Harry were treated to theatre, music and dance performances at the Delia Zapata National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on the first day in South America.

