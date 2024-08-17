Blake Lively focuses on family and film success

Ryan Reynolds congratulates Blake Lively after her film tops Deadpool at box office.

Ryan Reynolds has expressed his heartfelt support for his wife Blake Lively after her film It Ends With Us surpassed his own Marvel blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine at the box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the romantic drama outpaced the superhero comedy this week, following its release on August 9.

In an interview with Sunday Today, the actor, known for his quick wit, shared his positive take on the situation.

"The only time in my life I’ve ever dreamt of coming in second," Reynolds said, highlighting his pride and admiration for Lively’s achievement.

He added that such moments are "the sign of a good relationship," underscoring the couple’s mutual support and encouragement.

Reynolds, who is a father of four, emphasized that their relationship has always been built on rooting for each other’s successes.

Following reports from TMZ, it appears that Blake Lively is choosing to stay silent on the rumored tensions with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

Sources reveal that Lively is focusing on her other castmates and her family, opting not to publicly address the speculation surrounding her relationship with him.

He also directed the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, reportedly felt "hurt and sidelined" by Lively during the production.