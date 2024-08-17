King Charles' bargain beach house: The £100 'drafty' coastal property

King Charles III boasts an impressive property portfolio that includes over seven palaces and ten castles.



Among these grand estates is a surprisingly modest gem: the Castle of Mey in Caithness, which was acquired for a mere £100.

This historic home, once the cherished retreat of The Queen Mother, was reportedly purchased by her for between £1 and £100 in 1952, shortly after the death of her husband, King George VI.

The Queen Mother fell in love with the Castle of Mey and made it a beloved summer getaway, spending three weeks there each August and an additional ten days in October.

The tradition continues as King Charles III maintains the property as a summer residence, keeping the royal connection to this unique and storied home alive.

While The Queen Mother cherished the Castle as her beloved retreat, her sister, Princess Margaret, was less impressed, famously dubbing it "mummy's drafty castle" and a "horrible place."

Despite this less-than-enthusiastic view, the 16th-century castle has become one of King Charles III’s favorite escapes.

This summer, the castle was opened to the public in a unique and exclusive way.

Visitors now have the chance to experience the grandeur of the Castle of Mey with a Champagne tour, followed by a bespoke three-course dinner crafted by a local chef.

Dining takes place at The King’s Table in the Dining Room, which His Majesty himself still uses. Guests can also enjoy whiskey or gin tastings in the Drawing Room, accompanied by live music from a piper.

Since the Queen Mother's passing in 2002, they welcomed the public, allowing royal enthusiasts to enjoy a slice of the monarchy's heritage.



