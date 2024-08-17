Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at returning to UK for milestone event

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly teased fans with delightful gesture, hinting at their possible return to the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex opened up on Prince Harry's Invictus Games during her trip to Colombia, seemingly leaving fans guessing about her trip to the UK in 2027 for the Duke's milestone event.

During the second day of the couple's trip to Colombia, the Sussexes met with Invictus Games athletes.

Meghan is expected to attend the 2025 Invictus Games alongside Harry which will be held in Canada. Her love for the sports indicates that she could also attend at Birmingham games in 2027. However it's possible if Harry's level of security is upgraded.

Meghan's excitement suggests as she would travel to the UK with her husband as Harry also took security risk to support the Duchess on Colombia and Nigeria trips.

The first Invictus Games were held in London in 2014 and the Duke of Sussex hosted an anniversary event to mark the occasion earlier this year at St Paul's Cathedral. However, no members of the royal family attended the ceremony.



Despite stepping away from his role in the monarchy, Harry has continued his work with the Invictus Games.

Birmingham was chosen over DC Washington on the final two destination shortlist in a choice between the UK or US as the hosting nation.



