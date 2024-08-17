Kate Winslet recalls father’s harrowing boating accident

Kate Winslet recalls father's 'awful' incident

Kate Winslet reflected on an 'awful' boating accident involving a loved one.

The British actress, who is known for her role in 1997 Titanic alongside Leonardo Di Caprio, revealed that her father Roger Winslet lost a foot in the tragic accident.

During an exclusive interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 48-year-old actress said, "He lost his foot - it was severed by a coil of rope. That was extremely awful."

"It was reattached by miracle surgery, but that was phenomenally hard, and at that point, we were supported by the Actors' Children's Trust, and they helped with things like school uniforms. I am one of the most unlikely success stories."

In addition, she heaped on praises for her parents for their unwavering support throughout her career.

Describing them as "very positive people," she went on to say, "The sense of it not being a pipe dream was wonderful," she told the publication. "I've always been so grateful to my parents that they took that dream very seriously."

Kate also reflected on her firsthand experience at 17, when her father, an aspiring actor himself, drove her to audition for the 1994 film Heavenly Creatures.

She landed the role of Juliet Hulme and recalled the moment she asked her father, 'Can you imagine if I got the part?' He replied, 'You'll get it,' as he extended his hand while driving. She remembered thinking, 'Yes, OK, I'm going to get it.'