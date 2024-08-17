Prince Harry, Meghan Markle melt hearts of critics with latest move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have garnered praise from their critics after the couple made a surprising move during their four-day tour to Colombia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently in the South American country to raise awareness about the negative impact of social media on young minds and also, uplift the Invictus Games athletes.

The Montecito couple began their visit on Thursday and made a few public appearances, advocating noble causes.

Interestingly, the pair has not made any controversial remarks about the key royal figures, aiming to make peace with the Firm.

Speaking of their changed behaviour, royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror that people should not mock Harry and Meghan as the two have been talking about the dangers of social media to children.

She added, "They are doing things their way, they seem to have stopped attacking the Royal Family so openly."



"We don't have to publicise what they do or say....But the fact is they are still making headlines and - for the most part - they are using their platform to improve the lives of others," Jennie stated.