Britney Spears's exes land in hot water after biopic adaptation news

Britney Spears is ecstatic that her memoir is being adapted into a biopic, and she's eager to expose those who have wronged her in the past.

According to an insider, Justin Timberlake, Sam Asghari, and her father Jamie Spears prepare for potential embarrassment as Britney's story reaches a wider audience.

"Britney is thrilled that her story will be shared with millions through the biopic," the source revealed.

"While her book was a bestseller, she knows that a movie will amplify her truth and reach a broader audience."

According to the insider, Spears, 42, has strong feelings about who should portray her in the biopic and is considering several high-profile actresses.

"Britney has very specific ideas about who she wants to play her, and many prominent names are being considered," the source reveals.

“She’s a huge Euphoria fan so the fact that Sydney Sweeney’s name is in the mix is super exciting,” the insider shared.

“Not to mention having John. M Chu directing, he’s the best of the best and Britney’s giddy about working with him and producer Marc Platt.”

The Circus singer is taking an active role in the film adaptation of her memoir, to share an even more candid and personal look at her life.

“Looking back she feels she was way too easy on Justin Timberlake, he was a complete douche about things she said that were totally indisputable. Now she will have the chance to go even harder on him,” the insider continued about her ex-boyfriend, whom she dated from 1999 until 2001.

“And [ex-husband] Sam got off way too easy because it was already completed before their divorce, so her hope is that she can hit back at him with his movie.”

In her memoir, the Toxic crooner exposed many secrets about her past with Justin, 43, and her tumultuous experience with her father, Jamie, 72, during the conservatorship.

Nevertheless, her split from Sam, 30, was not extensively covered, as it occurred relatively recently in July 2023, with their divorce being finalized in May.