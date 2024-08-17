Jennifer Lopez dumps Ben Affleck divorce rumours dancing at Bruno Mars’ concert

Jennifer Lopez spotted enjoying on Ben Affleck's 52nd birthday

Jennifer Lopez seems to be pretty celebratory on Ben Affleck’s 52nd birthday, especially for someone rumoured to be facing a divorce.



The 55-year-old diva was spotted enjoying and dancing to Bruno Mars’ Marry You at a concert on the actor's 52nd birthday on Thursday.

J-Lo who was spotted visiting Ben's home earlier that day for some time, was captured by the lens singing and dancing to Mars' hit, as she faces marital woes with Affleck.

The actress seemed happy as she sang, “I think I wanna marry you” showing off her honed abs, in a social media video captured at the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Lopez’s footage spending quality time at Mars’ concert comes amid rumours of her divorce from The Accountant star, as Daily Mail reports about a document that has been “finalised, but not yet turned in.”

Not long before the video came out and the star was spotted at her estranged husband’s place, his ex-wife Jennifer Garner was also spotted visiting him at his residence.

Garner and Affleck were from 2005 to 2018 and are parents to three children together, Violet Affleck, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.