Eugene Levy and Dan Levy ‘thrilled’ to host 76th Emmy Awards

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy all set to host 76th Emmy Awards

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy will be going to host the 76th Emmy Awards, which will be held on September 15.



“We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmy’s stage as hosts,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy in a press statement, per Variety.

Cris stated, “Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable laugh-out-loud moments on screen, and together, they are super-charged. I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us.”

“We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15,” mentioned Eugene and Dan in a statement.

The father-son duo will reportedly work closely with Emmy producers Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

“Eugene and Dan Levy created two of the most iconic TV characters in recent history and are a perfect fit to host television’s biggest night,” remarked Jesse, Dionne and Jeannae in a joint statement.

They added, “We look forward to the audience having an unforgettable experience with this dynamic duo.”

Moreover, Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group further said, “Eugene’s and Dan’s comedic intuition and uncanny ability to capture the hearts of viewers will make for a memorable Emmys telecast honoring this year’s best and brightest.”

Meanwhile, Emmy Awards will air live from the Peacock Theatre at L.A. and stream next day on Hulu.