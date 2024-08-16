Chris Martin and fiancée Dakota Johnson part ways after six years of dating

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson split after six years of dating: Source

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have reportedly parted ways as they called off their engagement.



A source spilled to MailOnline, “Chris and Dakota have tried desperately hard over the past few months to make their relationship work.”

Earlier Dakota was pictured without her emerald engagement ring as she walked her dog in Malibu where she used to live with Chris.

The source told the outlet, “They’ll always have love for each other but they’ve both come to the conclusion the relationship cannot be sustained long-term.”

Dishing out reason of their breakup, the source noted, “They’re both busy people, Chris has been in Europe with Coldplay and they both have personal priorities, passions and work commitments which don’t naturally intertwine with each other.”

“They wanted it to work but it just hasn’t, and they’ve now accepted it is best to move on,” shared an insider.

Earlier this year, the former couple secretly got engaged while Dakota dropping hints when she called Chris kids with Gwyneth Paltrow her “step children”.

The outlet reported that Dakota and Chris split up briefly in June but soon reconciled.

For the unversed, the Fifty Shades of Grey star and the musician had been together for six years.